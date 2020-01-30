Alaya Furniturewalla, Allowing Her Eclectic Dress to Do the Talking!
The model turned actress, an NYU dropout and an aspiring director turned actor, Alaya Furniturewala is a millennial to reckon with. The star kid has no airs about landing a role in Jawani Janeman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu post a series of rejections. Treading carefully but also with that unmissable whiff of confidence, Alaya Furniturewalla is a delight, one stunning style at a time. Another day, another chic vibe added to her style arsenal, this time it was a quirky short printed dress by Shahin Mannan. Alaya was styled by Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell.

Fashion is all about self- expression! Often helmed as a subtle creative outlet for opinions, slogan ensembles have assumed a steady place in the wardrobes. Her eclectic dress spoke volumes, here's how! Be a High Flying Fashionista Like Alaya Furniturewala in This Rosy Pink Co-Ord Set!

Alaya Furniturewalla - Wordy Vibes

It was a Dream Believe Achieve trench coat dress by Shahin Mannan teamed with sparkly Christian Louboutins and yellow-toned earrings by Minerali. Sleek hair, bold lips and delicately lined eyes completed her look. Alaya Furniturewala, Be It Denim on Denim or a Striped Playsuit, This Millennial Is Sexy AF at All Times!

Jawani Janeman, a comedy directed by Nitin Kakkar features Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father to debutant Alaya Furniturewalla who plays the role of his daughter, alongside Tabu. The film is scheduled to release on 31 January 2020.