Alia Bhatt recently returned from her Maldives holidays and is busy helping people with the COVID-19 crisis ever since. The Dear Zindagi actress is joining hands with verified NGOs to provide relief to coronavirus patients across the nation and her efforts are being hailed by one and all. A brilliant actress of recent times, Alia's also a torchbearer of modern fashion. She believes in effortless fashion and her style statements often strike a chord with millennials. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

We recently came across a pretty summer outfit worn by the actress and it instantly grabbed our attention. The floral-printed white wrap summer dress belongs to the house of Summer somewhere and it looks chic enough to find a place in our wardrobe. Alia paired her outfit with white heels as she happily flaunted her cool summer pick. She kept her styling extremely simple with minimal makeup, no jewellery and hair tied up in a sleek bun. We are certainly in favour of her choice and think it's perfect for the ongoing season. Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: A Millennial Who Believes in Putting Her Best Fashion Foot Forward, All Time, Every Time (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's next release will be Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The teaser of the film was released earlier this year and we must say, she had a positive impact on our minds. She looked fierce as Gangubai and we couldn't stop rooting for her powerful portrayal. The movie was earlier slated to release this year but might get delayed due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

