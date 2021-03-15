Bollywood's new hot favourite who quickly rose to prominence since her debut, Alia Bhatt, celebrates her birthday on March 15. The journey from a star to an actor was rather quick for her we must say! After a smashing debut in Student Of The Year, Alia's immediate outing was a non-glamourous role in Imtiaz Ali's Highway and post which there was no looking back for her. While her acting calibre kept elevated with all her outings, her sartorial sense too kept developing with all her appearances. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

With the brilliant stylist Ami Patel by her side, Alia managed to have some of the most terrific outings. From an elegant muse in Sabyasachi to a delightful diva in Manish Malhotra and Georges Hobeika, she strutted in style in all different silhouettes while winning our hearts simultaneously. Alia prefers being a casual chic on most of her days but there are times when she unleashes the glamorous diva within her. Sexy gowns and cutesy dresses, she probably has a penchant for all and why shouldn't she? She can certainly nail them with all her chutzpah. Alia Bhatt's Fashion Outing for Gully Boy Trailer Launch is All Parts Chic - View Pics.

Speaking of Alia and her outings, let's quickly go back in time and name some of our favourite fashion outings by her. Scroll down to take a look.

In Georges Hoebeika

In Georges Chakra

In Ralph & Russo

In Prabal Gurung

In Manish Malhotra

In Sabyasachi

In Retrofete

Alia prefers supporting smaller home-grown brands as much as she adores western minds. She's usually a celeb we put in the best-dressed category and she rarely misses hitting the bull's eye. While her birthday party has been postponed this year, post Ranbir testing positive for COVID-19, we hope she celebrates it in future but very soon. Until then, let's keep cheering for Bollywood's Pataakha Guddi.

