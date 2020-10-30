Fashion faceoff in the world of glamour is very common. While there's no harm in that and we'd prefer encouraging this trend, we are always eager to know if a person has nailed a certain outfit better than his peer. There have been times when actresses have stepped out wearing the same outfits at two different events and while the trend wasn't encouraged then, we see more affection flowing towards it now. The recent example being that of Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah or Radhika Madan, Who Nailed this Sukriti & Aakriti Sharara Set Better? Vote Now.

Alia took to her Instagram account to share new pictures from her recent outing. The black and white checkered cape dress belonged to the house of Georges Hobeika and we are smitten by its overall look. The plunging neckline added an extra dose of glamour to her already stunning outfit and we loved the way she paired it with black strappy heels. It was a rather charming look that went well with Alia's petite frame. Fashion Faceoff! Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Ananya Panday, Who Pulled Off the Prabal Gurung Couture Better?

Coming to Shraddha's outfit by Asos. The outfit, when compared with Alia's didn't look very fun. The one-off shoulder bodycon dress was designed to look glamorous but ended up looking like a snoozefest instead. We aren't being biased here but Shraddha's attempt with her checkered outfit wasn't as ravishing as Alia's. Period.

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor's Very Own Check and Mate Moment

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While this is our personal take, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor? Do let us know by voting in for your desired option below or by simply tweeting your answers at @latestly.

Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Who Wore this Checkered Dress Better? Alia Bhatt Shraddha Kapoor

