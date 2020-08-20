She may be a few films old but Amrita Puri has carved a worthy impression with her sombre but poignant screen presence. She has also made her presence felt on the OTT platform with the recently released Season 2 of Four More Shots Please! reprising her role of Kavya Arora. On the fashion front, Amrita showcases a versatile stance, from pulling off a designing coupe called Akuri by Puri with her mother, Smiley Puri to pulling off a heady style repertoire of chic western and neo-ethnic designs. Amrita debuted in Aisha in 2010 sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Ira Dubey. A movie that set the high fashion ball rolling in Bollywood, Shefali channelled the same vibe in real life too! Amrita goes on to school us a thing or two on pulling off contemporary silhouettes with a petite frame, luscious locks and a flawless skin in tow. She doesn't flinch from experimenting, as is evident from her brilliant arsenal. Amrita Puri turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent stunning style moments.

A lesser-known fact about Amrita is that she is the daughter of Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank. Here's a closer look at her style. THIS American Actress Was The Inspiration For Amrita Puri's Look In Amazon Prime Series Four More Shots Please.

An all-black vibe featuring a bodysuit tucked into a pair of wide-legged pants and layered with a striped blazer was teamed with gold studs, subtle smokey eyes and a messy updo.

Amrita Puri Fashion Moments(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A satin red cami dress from Shweta Kapur’s label, 431-88 was teamed with nude glam and a messy hairdo.

Amrita Puri Fashion Moments(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white cowl dress by Erotissch was tucked into a pair of light blue denim by Madison. Zidd: Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri to Star in Upcoming Zee5 Show That Will Pay Tribute to the Indian Army.

Amrita Puri Fashion Moments(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A liquid gold skirt from her label was teamed with a cropped halter neck top. Strappy sandals, a handbag, subtle makeup and wavy hair completed her look.

Amrita Puri Fashion Moments(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Critics Choice Short And Series Awards 2019 saw Amrita take on a Rani pink-toned neo-ethnic drape from Shweta Kapur’s label, 431-88 with a contemporary blouse, strappy heels, choker, subtle makeup and pulled back hair.

Amrita Puri Fashion Moments(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amrita layered her black maxi dress with a brocade jacket from her label. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Amrita Puri Fashion Moments(Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white ribbed top was tucked into a pair of beige toned high waist belted pants with gold-toned accessories, natural glam and wavy hair.

Amrita Puri Fashion Moments(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always chic but with a serious twist of sass, Amrita Puri delights! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

