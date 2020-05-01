Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: We Love the Way She Makes her Casual Outings Look Ultra Glamorous and So High Fashion (View Pics)

Anushka Sharma Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's fashion appearances have evolved with time and today, it's more about figure-defining silhouettes and daring cuts. Since her big-screen debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, we've kept a devoted vigil for her every sartorial swish. While being her ardent follower, we were also hooked on to the way she carried herself with so much panache. An outsider in Bollywood with no connections to any filmy family whatsoever, Sharma had to navigate her own boat. But fear was never in her dictionary. From bagging top projects to emerging as a style icon of the decade, Anushka has all the good reasons to flaunt her achievements. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Latest Pictures on Instagram Will Give You Major Couple Goals During Quarantine.

Since her debut way back in 2008, Anushka has totted up even more style accolades than any ruling fashionista on the block. Her unusual and atypical attires strike a chord with us every time she decides to step out of her urban mansion. When the entered the glamour industry, Anushka was a girl of extraordinary beauty and her love for fashion was distinct. While she was polishing her acting skills with every movie outing, she was also grooming herself time and again. From a red carpet diva to someone who makes her most basic outing look ultra-glamorous - her arc has been phenomenal and inspiring in so many different ways. Anushka Sharma to Produce a Web Series on Amazon Prime: Here's What the Show Could Be Based On.

As the NH 10 actress gets ready to celebrate her birthday in quarantine, we go back in time to pick some of her most casual yet chic looks of all time. Have a look...

Prints With a Dash of Drama

Monochrome Separates to Your Rescue

When in Doubt, Go For Blue!

For the Love of Red

Something Subtle Please!

A Big Yes for Polka Dots

Florals are BAE

Anushka is not a fussy dresser and she hates the extra relevance we give to this subject. She prefers being comfortable in her own skin and sticks to outfits that flatter her soul. We don't need a reason to start a gush-fest for her but birthdays are always special, aren't they? We wish her tons of happiness for the years to come and a delightful day ahead. Happy Birthday, Anushka!