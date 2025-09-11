One of the most popular icons in the history of cricket, Virat Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma, and the India women's national cricket team star players Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana were once made to leave a street cafe in New Zealand, after the staff "kicked" them out. In a recent interview given to Mashable India, the 25-year-old Women in Blue cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues opened up about a lively, cherishing meeting with the legendary Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma, which spanned for hours in a cafe, before the staff actually asked them to leave. Virat Kohli Playing GTA in Childhood Photo Fact Check: Is Picture of Star Cricketer Playing Popular Video Game Real or Fake? Here’s the Truth.

Revealing about a coffee outing in 2022, Jemimah Rodrigues disclosed that she and her teammate Smriti Mandhana had decided to seek advice from Virat Kohli for batting tips. This was during the time when both the men's and women's sides of the India national cricket team went on a tour of New Zealand. Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that when they urged Virat Kohli, he warmly invited both players to join him for coffee. Anushka Sharma had joined the three in that coffee outing too. 'You Know You've Made It in Life' Jemimah Rodrigues Jokes As She Finds Her Pic In Newspaper Where She Was Served Bhel Puri (Watch Video).

Jemimah Rodrigues Opens on Meeting Virat Kohli

Why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues Got "Kicked" Out Cafe?

Describing the warm and wonderful meeting, Jemimah Rodrigues said that the talk was initially about cricket, but later expanded to discussions on dreams, life, and various other topics. Reliving the moment, the Team India ICC Women's World Cup 2025 squad player Jemimah Rodrigues said, "Anushka was also there. First half an hour we talked about cricket. He actually told Smriti and me that 'you both have the power to change women's cricket, and I can see that happening. Then we spoke about life. It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out." So, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana were likely asked to leave/ got "kicked" out of the cafe, after they sat for hours, likely beacuse it was it too long, as it was already 11:30 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).