Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Ate ‘Snakes’ for Anniversary Dinner? Know Truth Behind 'There’s Chicken and Beef in the Broth Despite Being Vegans' Viral Fake News

Did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma eat 'snakes' during an anniversary dinner? Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, needless to say, are one of the most popular couples in the world and both of them strictly follow a vegetarian diet. As a matter of fact, the two also invested in a plant-based meat brand named 'Blue Tribe' in 2022 and the star cricketer has, on a number of occasions, spoken about his vegetarian diet. However, a report is doing the rounds claiming that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ate 'snakes' despite being vegan and that their food contained 'chicken and beef in the broth'. In this article, we shall take a look at the truth about his viral fake news. Virat Kohli Trains With Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Naeem Amin, Star Cricketer Shares Update on Instagram Story: 'Thanks for Helping Out With the Hit Brother’ (See Pic).

Celebrity chef Harsh Dixit recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, spoke about how he prepared 'Pho', a Vietnamese dish, for the couple for their anniversary dinner in 2019, which generally has chicken and beef in the broth but 'with a twist.' A publication, however, has made a claim stating that despite being vegan, the couple ate snakes and that there was chicken and beef in the broth. However, that is far from the truth.

Viral Fake News Claiming Virushka Had 'Snakes' and Their Food Contained 'Chicken and Beef in the Broth'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, contrary to the viral fake news, did not eat 'snakes' and neither did their food, which had a broth, contain 'chicken and beef'. In his viral interview, chef Harsh Dixit said, "You have to keep things interesting. For Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's anniversary in December 2019, I made Pho, 'but with a twist'. Furthermore, he also revealed that the dish Pho contains snakes and how he turned the food vegetarian by using 'snake' gourd instead. Who is Naeem Amin With Whom Virat Kohli Trained? Know All About Gujarat Titans' Assistant Coach.

"There's chicken and beef in the broth. But they were eating gluten-free at the time, so we went with rice noodles, which are traditional in Pho and gluten-free. Vietnamese cuisine includes a lot of snake — snake wine, even snake meat. So, how about serving ‘snakes' to vegans? Snake gourd was the star," he stated while sharing how he prepared the vegan dish and what was included in it. "It was stewed with peanuts, coconut, tofu, a bit of coriander, then smoked. The dish included water chestnut, enoki mushrooms, and chillies, all in a lemongrass-ginger-coriander root broth. A chilli oil was served on the side." It can be concluded that the claim of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma eating 'snakes' and the broth in their food containing 'chicken and beef' is totally false.

Harsh Dixit Shares Experience of Serving Vietnamese Food to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Another fact that is in contrast to the viral fake news is that chef Harsh Dixit also shared the above Instagram post featuring the couple in 2020 when he spoke about the 'all vegetarian dinner' and called it the 'most cherished memory of his career'. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy, Tuscany in the year 2017 and the two have never shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. Anushka Sharma has, on multiple occasions, turned up to cheer Virat Kohli on during cricket matches and the latter has often credited her for support during one of the toughest phases of his career.

Fact check

Claim : Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ate snakes despite being vegan and their food- Vietnamese Pho had a broth containing chicken and beef. Conclusion : The claim is false and although Pho contains snakes and is non-vegetarian, the chef prepared an all-vegetarian dish and used snake gourd instead. Full of Trash Clean

