Anushka Sharma recently opened up about her journey towards self-awareness and emotional balance, revealing how learning to "respond rather than react" has transformed her life and even influenced her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress spoke candidly during a promotional interaction for digital payments brand Pay10, where both she and Kohli were introduced as the company's new Global Brand Ambassadors.

Anushka Sharma Says Learning To Stay Calm Changed Life for Her and Virat Kohli

Reflecting on her emotional growth, Anushka shared, “A few years ago, I would react too quickly to situations. I think I am learning to respond rather than react now. So that has changed the quality of my life…” Turning to Virat with a smile, she added, “It has changed my life and yours?…” The comment drew laughter from the crowd as she playfully referred to Kohli’s famously fiery on-field persona. Adding a touch of humour, she continued, “Sometimes the bowlers are not celebrating as much as Virat is…” While her remarks were light-hearted, they reflected a deeper understanding of emotional intelligence and mindfulness. Many people can relate to Anushka’s experiences—moments when emotions take over before logic sets in. Experts say this is a common human tendency rooted in our brain’s natural “fight or flight” response.

Expert Explains Science Behind Impulsive Reactions and Staying Calm

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr. Adamina Gupta, psychologist at Delhi's LimbiQ Centre for Psychiatry, explained the science behind such impulsive behavior. "What should matter is how to get out of that state, train our minds to act better, and choose to respond with calmness instead. Our tendency to behave a certain way stem from both biology and practice." Dr. Gupta further said, "Not everyone is wired to react on impulse, but certain life stressors can trigger a 'knee-jerk' reaction to situations. In such moments, people act before thinking things through."

Psychologist Explains How To Control Fight-or-Flight Reactions

She compared it to snapping at a friend during an argument and regretting it later, explaining that our brain releases stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which prepare the body for defense even when there’s no real danger. “The fight-or-flight response, also known as an adrenaline rush, was meant to save us from danger, like running from a wild animal. Today, though, it can get triggered by things like a harsh email from your boss, making you panic or lash out even though it’s not life-threatening,” Dr. Gupta said. According to her, learning emotional regulation helps people switch from reacting to responding. “For example, pausing to take a deep breath before replying gives the brain space to settle. Becoming mindful and aware of impulsive patterns allows you to pause before reacting,” she added.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Named Global Brand Ambassadors for Pay10

Over time, such mindful practices not only bring calmness but also improve relationships something that Anushka and Virat's dynamic beautifully illustrates. Her composed nature may have balanced his passionate energy, helping both find greater emotional stability in their personal and professional lives. The event also marked the official announcement of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as Pay10's Global Brand Ambassadors. The power couple will feature in upcoming brand campaigns for Pay10's UPI-enabled payments app in India. Prabhpreet Singh Gill (Harry Gill), Chairman of Pay10, said, "Pay10 is building a brand for the next generation of digital finance, one that is innovative and highly trusted. Virat and Anushka embody these same qualities. His discipline, performance and passion, and her creativity, authenticity and entrepreneurial spirit together make them ideal brand ambassadors."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Join Pay10 Payments

Pay10 aims to redefine digital transactions through secure, seamless, and inclusive payment solutions that empower both customers and small businesses. Speaking about the association, Virat Kohli said, "Pay10 is transforming digital payments by setting new standards for innovation, trust, and excellence. I'm proud to support a brand that shares my commitment to constantly pushing boundaries and striving for world-class performance." Anushka Sharma added, "Payments with Pay10 are smooth and secure, giving businesses and their customers convenience, speed, and trust. I understand how important it is to have reliable payment solutions that make every transaction effortless." The partnership marks a new phase for Pay10's growth while showcasing the couple's shared values of mindfulness, trust, and excellence both in life and in their professional collaborations.

