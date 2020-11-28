Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan was one of a kind on the reality show. Right from dancing in a towel, keeping her cards open to uttering her famous dialogue ‘aavam sabh janti hai’, the reality star was known for being true to herself. Another thing which Arshi Khan was famous for was her over the top style. She was this bindass and carefree girl in BB and the same can be seen on her Instagram. With 1 million followers on the said platform, Arshi’s posts on IG are definitely an inspo to all curvy girls out there who want to look stylish. Tinaa Dattaa Birthday Special: Bold, Daring and Edgy Is How We’d Describe Her Style Shenanigans (View Pics).

And so on the occasion of Arshi Khan’s birthday today, we would like to appreciate the babe for serving fashionable looks that will show you how to flaunt your curves the right way. In the world where fashion is evolving every minute, such celebs are the need of the hour who brings to light a subject which is damn important. So, here are top looks of Arshi that prove she is a style inspiration who does not fear to flaunt her voluptuous body. Himanshi Khurana Birthday: We Love Her Ethnic Outings Like No One Else (View Pics).

Glitter All The Way!

Flaunt Your Curves Like A Boss!

LOUD and Stylish!

Traditional Outfit Done Right!

Show Them You've Got The Sass!

Arshi Looking Like A Dream Come True!

Khan's Love For Sparkly Fashion Is Quite Visible!

That's it, guys! These are some of the best style looks from Arshi's Instagram account that can be aped easily. The best thing about this former Bigg Boss contestant is that she never shies away from experimenting and that is what sets her apart from the rest. Stay tuned!