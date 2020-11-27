Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday today and it's time we reminisce all her BB memories. And while we are at it, let's grab the opportunity to remember all her sartorial attempts that have wowed us time and again. Himanshi loves her ethnic dresses and knows how to nail them to the hilt. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she has a stellar wardrobe that's filled with some amazing pieces. Himanshi Khurana Shuts Up Break Up Rumours With Asim Riaz, Shares A Bigg Boss 13 Photo.

Himanshi can easily tag herself as an ethnic muse for any designer label. She has a penchant for traditional outfits and knows how to strut in style in them. On days when she isn't busy with her professional commitments, she's busy decking up in style while we keep adoring her. Himanshi's sartorial attempts have always been impressive and we bet they'll only get better with time. Himanshi's wardrobe is filled with some amazing and elegant designs and we are happy to share our list of favourites from it. Himanshi Khurana Recovers From COVID-19, Posts A Happy Picture Assuring Fans of Her Well Being.

As the Punjabi actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings.

Six Yards of Pure Grace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Cool in Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Loving It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Nailing it With her Simplicity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Loving Her Sequined Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Ethereal and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Himanshi and Asim Riaz's relationship made headlines inside BB 13 house. The couple later starred in a number of music singles and we hope to see them collaborate for a new project very soon. Until then, let's keep sending her tons of love and good wishes on her special day. Happy Birthday, Himanshi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).