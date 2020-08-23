Asha Negi! She is one of the most sought after actresses of the small screen. The Dehradun girl who is also a former Miss Uttarakhand (2009), Asha transitioned from featuring in commercials to the silver screen, courting recognition as Purvi Deshmukh in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta and rose to fame with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Kalpana, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan as Koyal.On the fashion front, Asha Negi never flinches from taking those chic strides with a relevant fashion arsenal. A seemingly simple, sweet and sublime persona that she has, Asha is a certified style chameleon, having crafted a fashion arsenal that's versatile and reflects her varied moods! Asha defines her personal sense of style as comfortable, cool and elegant. As a non-fussy dresser who often relies on her stylist's sensibilities, she also has a rare knack to own a given style and ace it with a subtle glam game. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments.

In the competition riddled industry, Asha sparks off those #BFF goals with her industry pals. Her Instagram handle of 2M followers is a delight! Here's a closer look.

For Zee Rishtey Awards 2018, Asha sported a blue printed saree with a gold sequined and red detailing blouse, sleek hair, smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

For the Femina x Nykaa Beauty Awards 2020, Asha flaunted a shimmery black body-hugging dress from the French label, Ports 1961 teamed with jewellery from Lashyaa and Zara heels. Shimmery, smokey eyes, nude pink lips and vintage wavy hair completed her look.

For Diwali 2019 festivities, Asha took to an embroidered and embellished ethnic creation by Kalki and teamed it with jewellery from Silver Palace. Textured wavy hair and subtle glam upped her vibe.

The Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 saw Asha stun in a voluminous Lia Stubbla satin pink gown with a slit, plunge and belt detailing. Delicate earrings, retro wavy hair and glossy glam completed her look.

The Nykaa x Femina Beauty Awards 2019 saw Asha stun in a form-flattering lace and satin Joao Rolo creation featuring a deep plunge. Messy updo and nude glam completed her look.

For Diwali 2019 festivities, Asha borrowed her stylist Ankita Patel's saree teaming it with a sleeveless blouse, delicate jewellery, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Asha channelled a hot look for an award night in a Sashe cropped top with pants from Urban Outfitters, pink pumps, gold earrings. Sleek hair, defined eyes and pink lips completed her look.

Slick and sleek always, Asha Negi always regales with her fashionable offerings. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

