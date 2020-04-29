Baarish Season 2 Trailer Out: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Love Story To Take A Slippery Turn In This Season (Watch Video)

Baarish Season 2 Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

After the success of Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's old-school monsoon romance, Baarish season 1, viewers are in for an awesome treat in this barely-tolerable mausam, for makers ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are back with Baarish season 2. The makers released a poster for the second season and its trailer is finally out now. Filled with emotions that tug at the heartstrings, Baarish season 2 sees Gauravi and Anuj's love-hate relationship undergo more twists and turns, thus keeping the audience wondering will they or won't they patch up, add into the mix, Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura. Asha Negi Receives Lots of Love For Her Upcoming Web Show, Baarish From Rithvik Dhanjani Amid Their Breakup Rumours (View Posts).

It can be recalled that Baarish marked with Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's digital debut and received a thumbs up from the audience. Where season 1 ended at separation due to Gauravi being behind the bars, season 2 begins with them rediscovering their bond and finding love through every challenge that life throws at them, as they dream of a future together as a family. Baarish 2 Teaser: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Passionate Lovestory in ALTBalaji Series Is Beautiful But Filled With Hardships (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

The story is in continuation of the first season, of what happens to the unlikely couple of Anuj and Gauravi where once again the rains and their love hold them back together. The series also features actors like Priya Banerjee, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Manit Joura, Anuj Singh Duhan, Sahil Shroff, Shubhangi Latkar, Muni Jha, Sheetal Tiwari, Poulomi Das, Abhishek Verma amongst others.