De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday today. While the pretty Punjabi kudi marked her acting debut in regional cinema, she forayed into Bollywood with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyaan. And after a few initial slow years, she's back in the game signing multiple movies at a time. Rakul has come a long way since her initial days and today, she's definitely a trustworthy name in every director's wishlist. But besides sharpening her acting skills, the actress also worked on how she presented herself and today, she's emerging as a fashion force to reckon with. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: 8 Bikini Pics of the Hottie That Prove She’s a Water Baby!

Rakul's sartorial choices have always struck a chord with us. Her playful, vibrant and girly outfits are apt and easy to imitate by all the girls next door. We love her promotional style files and the way she presents herself with so much ease. From modern cuts to daring designs and traditional elements, she incorporates all the different aspects into her various outings and the end result is always fascinating. With a very strong team of stylists having her back, she's able to present diverse looks, sometimes all in one day. To elaborate on the same here's recalling some of her best fashion moments from the recent past. Rakul Preet Singh's White Playsuit Looks Pristine and Powerful at the Same Time (View Pics).

In Manish Malhotra

In Saltz n Sand

In Zwaan

In Deepika Nagpal

In Gaurav Gupta

In Do-Nuts Honey

In Manish Malhotra

Rakul has a rather busy year ahead. And there are chances that her birthday would be celebrated on the sets of her upcoming movie. She'll be next seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G, with Akshay Kumar in an untitled movie, with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday and with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God. While she's working with such big names already, we can't help but wonder if she's on her way to ruling Bollywood in the next couple of years.

Happy Birthday, Rakul! Have a great one,

