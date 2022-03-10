The first song from John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez's film Attack - Part One is out! Titled "Ik Tu Hai" the track is sung by the super talented singers Jubin Nautiyal and Shashwat Sachdev. The melody shows a sizzling chemistry between the stars. However, their life takes a major turn after an incident. Attack – Part 1: John Abraham’s Film To Release In Theatres On April 1!

Watch Video:

