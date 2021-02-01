She is the October girl! This UK-born millennial is all of 22 and a newbie but her style game spells easy, chic and cool vibes from the word go! Banita Sandhu wooed us with her one-of-a-kind style game during the promotions back in 2018. An English Literature student, Banita gives us a stunning glimpse into the minimal millennial style basket with a petite frame and whiff of confidence in tow. A recent style saw her acing colour-blocking with a slip dress by Loewe. The dress with its multi-hued patches and frayed edges was worth a whopping 2 lacs. Color blocking is a trend that has now become perennial and trans-seasonal. With barely any rules governing this trend, the brighter the hue, the merrier the look seems to be its thriving vibe. Banita showed a clear nderstanding how bright and color-blocked outfits should be complemented only with neutral and minimalist accessories. Here's a closer look at how Banita charmed our way into our hearts with her astute colour-blocked style. Banita Sandhu Is a Delight in White in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Banita Sandhu - Colour-blocking Finery

A Loewe multincoloured panelled twill long dress color-blocked dress featured frayed edges throughout and an asymmetric hem. The dress was worth $3350 (approximately Rs.2,46774). Banita teamed it with tan brown gladiator heels, sleek hair, hoops and nude glam. Banita Sandhu Is the Elegant and Ethereal Neeta Lulla Muse in This Throwback Picture!

Banita Sandhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Banita was last seen in the 2019 Tamil romantic drama film, Adithya Varma with newcomer Dhruv Vikram, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). She will be seen in Eternal Beauty, an upcoming drama romance film, written and directed by Craig Roberts. She will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, an upcoming biographical film directed by Shoojit Sircar alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Udham Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).