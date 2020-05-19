Banita Sandhu Is a Delight in White in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Banita Sandhu Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The tinsel town stumbles upon a refreshing new face every now and then. 2018 saw the stunning new talent, Banita Sandhu sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar's October. The UK-born -year old millennial who hails from an NRI Punjabi family in South Wales has TV commercials and short films to her credit. An English Literature student, Banita promoted October with an eclectic fashion game in tow. Astute and engaging, Banita's compelling fashion had us piqued and marvelling. Updating the millennial style basket, Banita's photogenic face and a svelte frame render her to be a designer's muse, a stylist's delight and a photographer's favourite. Channelling a petite frame, long tresses and striking features to the fullest in white, this throwback photoshoot has us hooked.

Shot by Aviraj Singh, Banita oozes subtle elegance and a whiff of confidence in the pictures. Here's a closer look at Banita. Banita Sandhu Keeps It Simple but Gorgeous in This 90s Inspired Test Shoot Leaving Us Asking for More!

Banita Sandhu - Suiting Up!

A longline blazer with a bralette underneath and pants, all in white were teamed with a layered necklace, gold-toned hoops by Aqwaa Jewellery. A slick centre-parted pulled back hairdo coupled with a subtle glam featuring glossy brown lips, delicately lined eyes and defined eyebrows sealed the deal. Banita Sandhu Is the Elegant and Ethereal Neeta Lulla Muse in This Throwback Picture!

Banita Sandhu Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Banita was last seen in the 2019 Tamil romantic drama film, Adhitya Varma with newcomer Dhruv Vikram, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). She will be seen in Eternal Beauty, an upcoming drama romance film, written and directed by Craig Roberts. She will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, an upcoming biographical film directed by Shoojit Sircar alongside Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.