Banita Sandhu Is the Elegant and Ethereal Neeta Lulla Muse in This Throwback Picture!

Banita Sandhu in Neeta Lulla for a wedding in Delhi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This UK-born millennial who regaled us with her silent demeanour in the Varun Dhawan starrer October is a certified style cynosure. The debutante had raked up the style vines with her exceptional style play all through the promotions back then. Continuing her tirade of fashionable offerings, Banita's style play can be best described as minimal chic and effortlessly elegant. Not the one to be buzzing up the trend bandwagon, Banita believes and infuses classics that suit her petite frame to the T.Transitioning from a shorter, chicer hairdo to a longer one, Banita's style also metamorphosed to include a six-yard into her heady arsenal. A throwback series of pictures from a wedding reception that she had attended in Delhi had us hooked. Banita played the saree muse in a beaded embellished saree by Neeta Lulla. She enhanced the vibe further with a simplistic beauty game.

All of 22, Banita's fashion arsenal spells easy, chic and cool vibes from the word go! She teamed up with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay, her go-to at all times. An English Literature student, Banita never misses in giving us a stunning glimpse into the millennial style basket with a petite frame and whiff of confidence in tow. Here's how. Banita Sandhu Keeps It Simple but Gorgeous in This 90s Inspired Test Shoot Leaving Us Asking for More!

Banita Sandhu - Saree Chic

A bisque saree embroidered to perfection with bead, sequin and stonework by Neeta Lulla was teamed with a matching blouse. Dainty jewellery of ear studs and bangles along with a small bag perfected the look. She rounded out the look with delicately lined eyes, nude brown lips and defined eyebrows coupled with a wavy hair left open. Adithya Varma Star Banita Sandhu Roped in For Vicky Kaushal's Udham Singh Biopic.

On the professional front, Banita was last seen in the 2019 Tamil romantic drama film, Adhitya Varma with newcomer Dhruv Vikram, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). She will be seen in Eternal Beauty, an upcoming drama romance film, written and directed by Craig Roberts. She will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, an upcoming biographical film directed by Shoojit Sircar alongside Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.