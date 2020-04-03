Banita Sandhu Keeps It Simple but Gorgeous in This 90s Inspired Test Shoot Leaving Us Asking for More!

Banita Sandhu Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The October girl, Banita Sandhu regaled us with her one-of-a-kind style game during the promotions back in 2018. The UK-born millennial is all of 22 but her style game spells easy, chic and cool vibes from the word go! She teamed up with fashion stylist Meagan Concessio for a 90s inspired test shoot. Slip dresses, pastels and earthy tones dominated the photoshoot as Banita upped the vibe with an alluring beauty and hair game in tow. An English Literature student, Banita gives us a stunning glimpse into the millennial style basket with a petite frame and whiff of confidence in tow.

Reviving the 90s with a test look featuring three styles, here is a closer look at how Banita charmed our way into our hearts with astute style play. Banita Sandhu to Debut in Movie October, Here’s a Look at Some of Her Fashion Moments.

A dark tones slip dress was teamed with delicate earrings, defined eyebrows, glossy nude lips and a smouldering gaze.

A high neck, voluminous sleeves teamed with gold-toned earrings, wavy hair and a hard to miss glam of defined eyebrows, glossy mauve tinted lips and delicately lined eyes completed her look.

A Shehlaa Khan pleated lavender toned dress was accompanied by nude glam and wavy hair.

On the professional front, Banita was last seen in the 2019 Tamil romantic drama film, AdithyaVarma with newcomer Dhruv Vikram, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). She will be seen in Eternal Beauty, an upcoming drama romance film, written and directed by Craig Roberts. She will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, an upcoming biographical film directed by Shoojit Sircar alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Udham Singh.