Mumbai, November 5: Lakhs of women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra are eagerly awaiting to receive the October 2025 or the 16th instalment of INR 1,500. Amid this, the Maharashtra government has asked all beneficiaries of the "Ladki Bahin" scheme to complete the mandatory e-KYC by November 18. It must be noted that the flagship scheme of the state government which was launched in July 2024, provides monthly assistance of INR 1,500 to women in the 21-65 age group, whose annual family income is less than INR 2.5 lakh.

When Will Women Beneficiaries Received October 2025 Instalment?

Aditi Tatkare, the Women and Child Development Minister, also shared an update about the October 2025 or the 16th instalment of INR 1,500. Tatkare said that the honorarium for October will be disbursed from Wednesday, November 5, reports PTI. She further added that the INR 1500 amount will be credited directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of all eligible women beneficiaries. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Issues Clarification As Women Beneficiaries Await October 2025 Installment.

Aditi Tatkare Shares Update About Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme, Asks Women Beneficiaries to Complete e-KYC by November 18

What Is the Deadline To Complete E-KYC?

It must be recalled that in September, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government made e-KYC mandatory for the Ladki Bahin scheme. The state government had given women beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana two months to complete the process. They had also issued a government resolution regarding this. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tatkare called the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme an "uninterrupted revolution of women's empowerment".

The State Women and Child Development Minister further said that e-KYC facility has been made available on the website ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in since last month. "A humble request to all beloved sisters to complete the E-KYC process before November 18," her post on November 3 read. Aditi Tatkare also said that the flagship scheme is progressing successfully and is sustained by the unwavering faith of mothers and sisters in Maharashtra. Ladki Bahin Yojana Rule Change: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Government Temporarily Suspends E-KYC Rule; Check Details.

Earlier, the Ladki Bahin scheme landed in controversy after it was found that at least 12,431 men were received monthly benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Speaking about the same, Tatkare said, "The government has stopped monthly disbursal of INR 1,500 to 12,000 bank accounts held by men, while the amount disbursed to ineligible women beneficiaries, who were government employees and those covered by other government schemes, over the last year has been recovered." Women beneficiaries will receive the monthly installment for October from Wednesday, November 5, Tatkare said.

