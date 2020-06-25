She has personified the virtues of bold, beautiful and unconventional to the T, right from her roles to her off-screen style. She comes across as the quintessential girl-next-door with a signature exuberant on-screen presence right from her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Her experimental streak with respect to her roles reflects well in her fashion arsenal. She has teamed up with fashion stylist Pranita Shetty who has only grasped Bhumi's functional vibe well. Together, the duo takes on the hottest trends of the season and snowball them into glamorous offerings. Versatile chic, Bhumi has carefully developed a knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. As a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi shows how to rope it all in. A throwback photoshoot featuring the pairing of a slouchy top with a pencil fit sparkle skirt caught our attention. Needless to say, it was chic and suited Bhumi to the T.

Here's a closer look at Bhumi's style. Fashion Face-Off: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar? Who Wore the Karl Lagerfeld X Cover Story Monochrome Dress Better?

Bhumi Pednekar - Slick, Sleek, Stunning

An Esha Sethi Thirani ensemble featuring an exaggerated sleeved top, an embellished pencil fit skirt was teamed with earrings by Misho Designs, black strappy heels. Sleek hair, defined eyes and nude pink lips completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Bhumi Pednekar Throwback Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, released on 6th December 2019 and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal, that released on 21 February 2020. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

