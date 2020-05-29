Fashion Face-Off: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar? Who Wore the Karl Lagerfeld X Cover Story Monochrome Dress Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar in Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't we love our B-townies for their perpetual effortless charm? Courtesy of their go-to fashion stylists, flipping styles is certainly no biggie for them. Hence, essentially the celebrity and stylist duo promote designer creations through their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, airport look or casual brunches or dinner dates. Our roving eye is always on the lookout for striking styles from the celebrity closets. We couldn't help but notice a shared style vibe between Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Bhumi Pednekar. The ensemble in question was the black layered bandeau dress from the Karl Lagerfeld x Cover Story collaboration. While Sonam had debuted this dress at the unveiling of the collection, a fashion show celebrating the collaboration back in October 2019, Bhumi Pednekar took to flaunting the monochrome number for the fourth edition of Godrej L'Affaire in the city in February earlier this year. Their personal style plays are poles apart. Sonam, a bonafide fashionista; always classy, sasses up couture each day while Bhumi ventures into the bold, experimental lane with oodles of oomph and sass. Who wore the dress better?

It's often said that power dressing is an art attempted by many but aced by few. Allowing her neat monochrome ensemble to take centre stage, Sonam and Bhumi regaled us for all the vibes that the dress represented - chic, Parisian and monochrome that were also the late legend's iconic style beats. A seriously compelling style play, here's how the ladies channelled the powerful yet stunning look and made heads turn.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam took to pairing the dress with thigh-high boots, a layered gold-toned necklace, a low messy bun and subtle glowy glam. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Cannes Nostalgia: A Heady and Intangible Affair of Couture Fabulousness, Sartorial Perfection, Drop Dead Elegance at the French Riviera!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi teamed the dress with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals, delicate hoops, a wavy half updo, nude makeup completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar Had This Tres Chic Vibe Going On With a Corset Top and High Waist Pants! Here’s How.

Bhumi Pednekar in Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Bhumi Pednekar or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

We love both the interpretations of the monochrome number! A nude glam accompanying both allows the ensemble to magnify while the footwear choices give away the ensemble's versatility. Fashion Face-Off: Yami Gautam or Sanjana Sanghi? Whose Stripe Hype, a Nidhika Shekhar Outfit Was Better?

Who Wore It Better - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar in Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Sapna in Bhoot - Part 1: The Haunted Ship released on February 21. She also made a cameo appearance on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma and in Durgavati as IAS Chanchal Chauhan.