Every season the pantsuit makes a comeback albeit the contemporary sensibilities of bright colors and bold patterns. Serving up some serious swagger with her suited up style was Bhumi Pednekar for Durgamati promotions. She wore a handwoven silk dupion ikat pantsuit by the homegrown label Alamelu. The pantsuit is perfect for this season and can be worn well into summer. Additionally, its oversized silhouette with wide leg pants gives off a more relaxed look and feel. A city bred girl, Bhumi Pednekar has a fine film repertoire. Off-screen, she is affable, bubbly and packs an energetic punch with her one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal. Her USP lies in pulling off all that's in vogue and making them work for her petite frame. Additionally, she has earmarked a signature glam of nude makeup and soft wavy hair. Experimenting with varied stylist sensibilities is how she has carved a versatile fashion arsenal.

Here's a closer look at her pantsuit moment. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.

Bhumi Pednekar - Pantsuit Chic

It was a hand woven silk dupion ikkat printed, boxy fitted pantsuit from Almelu with pants worth Rs.12,900 and a double breasted jacket worth Rs.23,900. Black studded pumps by Louboutin, jewellery by Misho Designs and Azotiique coupled with a half updo and nude glam completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was also seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma that released on Netflix in October this year.

