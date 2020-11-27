Bhumi Pednekar's busy with her multiple promotions for Durgamati these days and the actress is obsessing over her fashion wardrobe. While she kickstarted her round of promotions with a monochrome outfit by Saaksha & Kinni, she decided to take a whole 360-degree spin and choose something more vibrant and colourful for her second outing. The actress and her team of stylists usually get her appearances right but the recent one? Well, it was right on the border of being too gaudy and bold. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.

Bhumi picked a rather colourful co-ord set from the house of Limerick and it had the potential to stand out. Well, for us, it was able to strike a chord but failed to nail it eventually. The print and the colour scheme was too loud and there were too many things happening on the silhouette. It looked lively, yes, but some may even tag it as gaudy instead. Durgamati The Myth Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar Is Held for Interrogation in a Haunted Mansion in This Chilling Promo (Watch Video).

Bhumi Pednekar in Limerick

Bhumi Pednekar for Durgamati promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fortunately, Bhumi didn't overdo it with her accessories and settled for a pair of earrings only. With perfectly contoured cheeks, pink lips and blue eyeliner, she kept her look simple while the outfit did all the talking. Ask us to describe her outing and we'd call it a 'hit and miss' affair.

Bhumi's Durgamati is headed for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime on December 11. The official remake of Anushka Shetty's Bhaagmathie, the movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

