Bhumi Pednekar has started with her round of promotions for her next horror outing, Durgamati and we must say on a rather decent note. While there's nothing extraordinary about her fashion outing, there's nothing to complain or cringe either. Durgamati, an official remake of Anushka Shetty's Bhagmathie will hit Amazon Prime on December 11. Its trailer was unveiled recently and it received mixed reactions from netizens. If the remake will justify the brilliance of the original is something that we'll wait for time to decide but until then, let's elaborate on Bhumi's #ootd. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Shimmery Red Outfit by Ziad Nakad.

Bhumi stuck to basics and picked a monochrome outfit by designer duo, Saaksha & Kinni. It had a plain white shirt and an embroidered top tucked into a black skirt with a sexy side slit. While the outfit was rather plain, Bhumi complimented it perfectly by pairing it with highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner, curled eyelashes, pink hair and lose, soft hair to go with. This was a simple yet stellar look that's perfect to ape for your date nights. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Bhumi Pednekar for Durgamati Promotions

Bhumi Pednekar for Durgamati promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi's #ootd certainly wowed us enough and we think it was a good, decent choice for her promotional outings. Do you guys agree with us or do you think it was too plain and boring? Let us know your answers by tweeting them to us @latestly or by simply choosing the desired option from the box below.

