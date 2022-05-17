Fashion has always been a big part of the Cannes Film Festival, and it is a global stage that allows celebrities to experiment with the biggest and boldest styles. Cannes Film Festival is a two-week-long gala event that celebrates cinema and gives a global platform to stars. In the past, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Winnie Harlow have pulled some risky and bold outfits that made everyone gasp. Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival: A Look at Cannes 2022 Newest Jury Member’s Best Looks in Pics.

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is taking place from May 17 to May 28. It is one of the most significant fashion events where celebrities go all out in their outfits. Over the years, the Cannes red carpet has seen some of the most over the top and sheer dresses that have caused a minor stir on the red carpet, From Bella Hadid’s red satin dress to Kendall Jenner’s white almost nude tulle dress. Here are some of the Cannes red carpet's riskiest and most naked dresses from the Cannes red carpet.

Most Risqué Outfits On Cannes Red Carpet

1. Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier For Cannes 2016

Risque Outfits in Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Bella Hadid had to make a list because she is the queen of the sheer risky outfits, donning them multiple times. She wore this Alexandre Vauthier satin red gown with an incredibly high leg slit and a plunging neckline. Bella Hadid Is the Queen of Leg Slits in Bold & Sexy Gowns on Cannes Red Carpet.

2. Ngoc Trihn in Do Long For Cannes 2019

Risque Outfits in Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Ngoc caused quite a stir in this black bodice outfit with a high cut on the waist; the dress is embellished in stones and beads over a thin net layer. This dress also caused controversy in Ngoc’s home country of Vietnam, where she would be fined for this outfit.

3. Kendall Jenner in Schiaparelli For Cannes 2018

Risque Outfits in Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is also known for her bold style; Jenner has worn barely-there on more than one occasion. But this Schiaparelli Couture gown she wore in 2018 was a class apart; this dress was sheer yet elegant.

4. Alessandra Ambrosio in Julien Macdonald For Cannes 2019

Risque Outfits in Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra flaunted her stunning and flowy red Julien Macdonald gown, and the dress had a very tight red bodysuit with just fabric draped around it.

5. Winnie Harlow in Ralph & Russo For Cannes 2019

Risque Outfits in Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Model Winnie Harlow turned heads with this Ralph & Russo sheer piece, with just panels of sequins on the front and back, and the dress was exposed entirely from the sides.

These are only some of the dresses from the barrel of risque looks on the Cannes red carpet. This Year the red carpet event will take place in full swing, and celebrities and actors worldwide are expected to walk the red carpet. We hope to see more exquisite looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

