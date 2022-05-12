Festival De Cannes 2022 is almost here! Cannes Film Festival allows celebrities to make the biggest and boldest choices for its red carpet event. And when you think of bold and glamorous, Supermodel Bella Hadid is right on the top of the list. Known for her risqué choices in fashion, Bella surely knows how to bring her A-game to spectacular events. Her previous appearances at Cannes have made it to every best-dressed list. From wearing classic couture dresses to flaunting her famous leg slit, Hadid has done it all for the most prominent red carpet event. Bella made her debut on the Cannes red carpet when she was 19-years-old in a red dress that made her a breakout fashion star. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Date, Venue, Event Details, Awards - All You Need To Know About the 75th Edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Bella Hadid’s outfits are one of the most anticipated parts of the Cannes red carpet. While it is not yet confirmed whether or not Bella will grace the carpet this year. In Honour of her fabulous outfits in the previous appearances, let's look at the best and most risqué outfits of the queen of leg slits.

Best Outfits Of Bella Hadid on Cannes Red Carpet

1. Alexandre Vauthier for Cannes 2016

Bella Hadid Cannes Outfits (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Making a splashing debut and ending up on every best-dressed list is no small fleet. Bella wore a red silk gown with a very high leg slit and lowed back from Alexandre Vauthier for her debut at the Cannes.

2. Dior Haute Couture For Cannes 2019

Bella Hadid Cannes Outfits (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

She looked angelic in a layered white tulle dress that was sheer by luxury brand Dior. Bella looked stunning in the floor-length gown with her hair wrapped in a delicate bun and simple makeup.

3. Roberto Cavalli For Cannes 2019

Bella Hadid Cannes Outfits (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Bella’s love for red gowns reflects on the Cannes red carpet. She wore another red dress with a high slit and asymmetrical lining by Roberto Cavalli with her hair up and in a bun and a bold red lip.

4. Alexandre Vauthier For Cannes 2017

Bella Hadid Cannes Outfits (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Bella wore another iconic custom made gown from designer Alexandre Vauthier. The dress oozes old-Hollywood Glamour with a sweetheart neckline and bouncy curls. And the star of the outfit was the Bulgari necklace she wore.

5. Jean Paul Gaultier For Cannes 2021

Bella Hadid Cannes Outfits (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Another homage to a classic design, Bella Hadid wore an atelier vintage Jean Paul Gaultier column gown for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. She looked glamorous and chic in this white gown with a black mesh trail and halter neck made from the same black mesh.

6. Schiaparelli For Cannes 2021

Bella Hadid Cannes Outfits (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

The outfit that was the buzz of the Cannes red carpet and the fashion world in 2021, Bella wore a body sculpted Schiaparelli black dress with a deep plunge cut out with a gilded gold statement neckpiece covering her breasts. She completed the look with a unique packed hairstyle.

Bella has only delivered stunning looks with a signature leg slit and breathtaking style. She debuted in Roberto Cavalli by Peter Dundas Nude Beaded gown with a deep plunging Neckline and a showstopping red high slit silk gown by Alexandre Vauthier. Her style ranges from classic Hollywood couture to risqué high slit gowns.

Bella Hadid has set a bar for celebrities who walk the Cannes red carpet. Cannes Fim Festival 2022 will take place from May 17 to May 28 and is a global celebration of cinema. Fashion enthusiasts are eager to see Bella Hadid walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet and are also excited to find out which designer will she wear.

