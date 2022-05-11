Deepika Padukone is jet setting around the globe, adding star after star to her achievement belt. The latest is being selected for the esteemed eight-member jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival or simply Cannes 2022. Cannes Film Festival is a global celebration of world cinema and brings together fashion, film and culture under one roof. Deepika made her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2010 in a Rohit Bal white saree. Since then, Deepika has made several head-turning appearances at one of the biggest red carpet events wearing haute couture and larger-than-life looks, making it to several best-dressed lists. Cannes Film Festival 2022: Date, Venue, Event Details, Awards - All You Need To Know About the 75th Edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Deepika has stepped out in outfits from the most prominent designers, from Giambattista Valli's lime green gown to Ashi Studio's flared pink dress in the past years. Fashion enthusiasts worldwide have hailed her experimentation style. Before she sparkles her way on the Cannes 2022 red carpet with her stunning looks and that million-dollar smile, let's look at all the times Deepika dazzled on the Cannes red carpet with her dramatic outfits.

6 Times Deepika Padukone Dazzled On Cannes Red Carpet

1. Giambattista Valli for Cannes 2019

Deepika Padukone Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Deepika turned heads in this lime green creation by Giambattista Valli for Cannes 2019. She wore this massive tulle dress with a flower headband from Emily London and opted for a simple makeup look.

2. Brandon Maxwell For Cannes 2017

Deepika Padukone Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Deepika was elegance personified by flaunting her long toned legs in this sleek green gown by Brandon Maxwell.

3. Ashi Studio Couture For Cannes 2018

Deepika Padukone Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

A dress that got her mentioned in the best-dressed list everywhere, Deepika looked like a real-life barbie doll in this fuchsia Ashi Studio Couture Gown with a trail and muffled sleeves. She completed the look with black smokey eyes and Chopard jewels.

4. Peter Dundas For Cannes 2019

Deepika Padukone Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

The year she went all out with her looks, Deepika wore a Peter Dundas gown with black and white accents and chose a theatrical eye makeup look and a structured high ponytail.

5. Zuhair Murad For Cannes 2018

Deepika Padukone Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Deepika looked like an angel in this Zuhair Murad sheer white gown with an embroidered cape. She opted for an effortless make-up look with minimal jewels and an old Hollywood style wavy hairstyle.

6. Marchesa For Cannes 2017

Deepika Padukone Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Deepika brought all the heads to the French Riviera, stunned in this bold see-through Marchesa gown in dark purple with a shimmery bodice and sheer trail. She opted for a dark lip to go with her outfit.

Since Deepika is serving as a jury member in the film festival, the audience will likely get to see her walk every day, which means she has all the time to play and explore with different styles and designers. However, it will be interesting to see if she picks other designers or only wears Loius Vuitton gowns because she was recently announced as the official Louis Vuitton House Ambassador. She is the first Indian to do so.

Taking a trip down Cannes memory lane has excited us to see what Deepika Padukone brings as a jury member. Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to May 28 in Cannes, France.

