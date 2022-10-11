From being a stripper to an internet sensation to one of the most famous rappers in the world, Cardi B has come a long way since her initial days. The American rapper cum songwriter is known for her candid lyrics and of course, the way she brings drama on the red carpet. In fact, calling her appearances dramatic would be an understatement. They are bigger than that and as wild as one would expect them to be. Penn Badgley Is a Cardi B Fan and Here Is How We Know It (Watch Video).

From serving some amazing fashion goals at the Met Gala to going all artistic on the red carpet, Cardi B has never disappointed us with her sartorial shenanigans. She has the fashion world wrapped around her little finger and she does a fine job of playing with it. For someone who carries herself so articulately, Cardi B has time and again proved herself to be a torchbearer of the modern fashion world and someone who takes the responsibility of being an icon very seriously. Slaying comes naturally to her and she'll make the most basic attire look ridiculously sexy. To comprehend some of her most dramatic outings here's presenting a few of our favourite looks (of hers) from recent times. Have a look. Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Cutely Sings Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in Instagram Video – WATCH.

Some 'Red' Carpet Drama

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making a Strong Case for Elaborate Fashion

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Blooming Flower... Literally!

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our Kind of Drama!

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way for the Queen

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Of Frills and Sequins

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Cardi B!

