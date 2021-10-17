A resurfaced video of Penn Badgley is going viral where we can see him talk about Cardi B. It is an old video where we can see him promoting season one of the hit Netflix show, You. The actor discusses social media and says that he felt his character, Joe, revealed some of the worst traits about social media.

He then talks about how he really appreciate people who have a second-nature relationship to it. He said that he admired people who were able to use the platform in a positive way. He then appreciated Cardi B and said, “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship with social media and despite what many might judge as antics, I think she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much.”

Check Out The Video Below:

Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg of #YOUSEASON3 is a Cardi B stan never forget 😌 pic.twitter.com/0BCIicPEdz — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) October 17, 2021

