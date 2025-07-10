It’s been almost two years since Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has worn a tiara. However, the streak was finally broken at the state banquet where Princess Kate was captured joining the Royal Family at Windsor Castle. In a while, the couple, Prince William and Princess Kate, shared a photo and a video on social media that showcased their fashion prowess. But royal’s loyal fans couldn’t stop admiring Princess Kate, who wore a sparkling accessory—the Lover’s Knot tiara, a favourite of both the Princess of Wales and the late Princess Diana. She further turned heads in a dark red Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown. The state banquet was held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte’s visit to the United Kingdom. Catherine, Princess of Wales Turns 43, Gets Showered With Birthday Greetings, Heartfelt Messages and Wishes on Social Media.

Catherine, Princess of Wales Wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot Tiara

Prince Williams and Princess Kate at the State Banquet

Kate's red evening gown featured a belted waist and floor length cape which cascaded over her shoulders. A matching red clutch and black pointed shoes complimented her look. However, the most notable accessory was the stunning royal heirlooms worn by the Princess. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a crisp-navy tuxedo with a white bowtie.

