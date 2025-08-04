The spooky halls of Nevermore Academy are buzzing once again as Wednesday returns for Season 2. Jenna Ortega is all set to reprise her role as the sharp, cold-blooded teen detective Wednesday Addams, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The much-awaited gothic horror series drops its second season in two parts: Part 1 premieres on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3 only on Netflix. Before you dive back into the mysterious world of outcasts and monsters, here’s a cast and character guide to get you ready for what’s to come. ‘Wednesday Season 2’ Trailer Out: Jenna Ortega Faces Another Challenge As She Returns to Nevermore for Another Academic Year- WATCH.

‘Wednesday 2’: Returning Favourites and New Faces

Jenna Ortega is back as the brooding, brilliant Wednesday, and this time her visions lead her into an even darker mystery involving a serial killer who targets her, mistaking her for just another girl. Isaac Ordonez returns as her sweet brother Pugsley, now training in magic at Nevermore. Meanwhile, her loyal hand-companion Thing, played by Victor Dorobantu, stays by her side as her quirky yet emotional support. Wednesday’s enigmatic parents are back too Luis Guzman as the charmingly odd Gomez and Catherine Zeta-Jones as the always-dramatic Morticia, who now joins Nevermore Academy as a faculty member.

‘Wednesday 2’ New Cast: Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi and More

Get ready to meet the legendary Grandmama Hester Frump, played by Joanna Lumley, who brings both mystery and mischief to the family dynamic. And yes, the zany Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) is also part of the chaos. Emma Myers returns as werewolf bestie Enid and so does the dangerous Hyde monster Tyler (Hunter Doohan), though he’s stuck in a secure facility for now. Fans will also see Joy Sunday reprising her role as siren and challenging Bianca Barclay, while Joonas Suotamo continues as the loyal family butler Lurch. Legendary actor Steve Buscemi joins the madness as Nevermore’s new Principal Barry Dort, hinting at a power shift at the academy. Expect more fresh faces as the season unfolds. ‘Wednesday 2’ Season 2 Part 1 Teaser Trailer: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams Returns To Do Her ‘Best Work in the Dark’ (Watch Video)

Watch the Official Trailer of ‘Wednesday Season 2’:

‘Wednesday 2’: When and Where to Watch

Wednesday Season 2 drops in two parts: Part 1 (Episodes 1–4): August 6 and Part 2 (Episodes 5–8): September 3. All episodes will stream exclusively on Netflix. Sadly, fan-favorite Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, won’t return this season. But with new mysteries, twisted villains, and Wednesday’s evolving powers, there's plenty to look forward to.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).