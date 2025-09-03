Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, returned for its second season on August 6, 2025 nearly three years after the first season. On September 3, the final episodes of the popular series premiered, setting the internet abuzz. This time, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is back for her second year at Nevermore Academy, joined by her younger brother Pugsley Addams (played by Issac Ordonez), as they set out to decode another mystery. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 Review: Jenna Ortega’s Gothic Flair Shines Again Even if Hampered by Scattered Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

The first part of the gothic comedy series ended with a cliffhanger last month, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the remaining episodes. Now that the final four episodes have dropped, critics who have already completed the season are sharing their honest reviews online.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2 Review

The long-awaited new episodes of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 were finally released on Netflix today. The story picks up right where the cliffhanger left off and even features a mysterious cameo by pop icon Lady Gaga, giving fans plenty to look forward to. While the season is packed with tension and twists, many critics feel that Wednesday Season 2 juggles too many plotlines and characters. Despite its flaws, Tim Burton—who directed half the season—has been praised for his signature direction. However, some reviewers argue that the season’s narrative ambition overshadows its execution.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2:

Collider: "Wednesday Season 2 is technically split into two parts, two pieces of one whole, but in practice, the show ends up feeling disjointed. Part 1 feels like an unfinished opening arc, while Part 2 feels rushed as it speeds toward its finale. Unfortunately, Wednesday Season 2 often juggles too many plotlines and characters. Perhaps because the show often holds tightly to the mystery element of the premise — wherein Wednesday is the Poirot/Sherlock on the case — the series leans too far into finding surprising twists that aren't necessarily set up properly in a way that's satisfying."

India Today: "Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is ambitious, stylish, but its narrative ambition overshadows its execution. The split-season experiment highlights pacing issues, characters remain underdeveloped, and the show’s fixation on Addams lore undermines what once made Wednesday distinct. Ultimately, Season 2 doesn’t nail the landing the way Season 1 did, but it sets up a charged foundation for Season 3 with cliffhangers that promise more chaos at Nevermore.

TheWrap: "Regardless of the clunkier plot mechanics in this back half of the season, “Wednesday” continues to be a good time with top-of-the-line production design. There is always a twist and some spooky gore around the corner. This season showcased a deepening of the Addams family history — Joanna Lumley shined as the very glamorous Grandmama Frump."

Mint: "‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is a spooky, stylish sequel that ups the ante without losing the soul (or lack thereof) of what made the first season such a hit. It's not perfect – but it's bloody fun." ‘Wednesday Season 2’ Review: Jenna Ortega Impresses in Darker, Deeper Mystery With New Threats and Haunting Score, Critics Hail Netflix Series Sequel.

The cast of Wednesday also includes Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Emma Myers, Naomi J Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper and Noah Taylor among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).