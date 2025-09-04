Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Review: The good thing about Wednesday Season 2 is that it continues to display Tim Burton-ness at its fullest (the director has helmed the final two episodes this time). The production design is fantastically bizarre, the tone remains grotesque, dark, and weird, and the performances completely vibe with that mood. Jenna Ortega doesn’t just play Wednesday Addams - she inhabits her. The bad thing is that the show still has to bend to Netflix’s increasingly frustrating way of doing things - splitting seasons not just at the finale, but mid-story, to keep subscribers hanging on until the next big drop of Stranger Things. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 Review: Jenna Ortega’s Gothic Flair Shines Again Even if Hampered by Scattered Storytelling.

The first four episodes of this new season arrived a month earlier, setting up a fresh mystery for Wednesday to solve - which she did by the fourth episode. The next batch, released on September 3, is more about tying up loose ends and cleaning up the chaos created by Wednesday, her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), and, of course, the Addams family at large.

Same as last season, really. We’re asked to root for them as they mop up their own messes, though this family is far less gleeful about their darkness than the Addamses of cartoons past.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2 Review - The Plot

This time, Wednesday must ensure Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who escaped Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, is recaptured. She also has to protect her 'bestie' (though she’d never admit it) Enid (Emma Myers) from a deadly premonition, even as her aloofness strains their bond. On top of that, her stalker-turned-fan Agnes (Evie Templeton) continues to hover invisibly - sometimes an annoyance, sometimes an unexpected help.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2:

Meanwhile, Pugsley has his own problem: Slurp (Owen Painter), the zombie he reanimated in a misguided attempt at friendship. Slurp is now becoming disturbingly human after consuming enough brains, while his backstory links him not only to the Addams family but also to Tyler. Because why not?

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2 Review -The Addams Family Drama

The real problem with this second half of Season 2 is that the strongest part - the mystery - was already resolved in the earlier episodes. What’s left is an overstuffed tangle of subplots. Individually, many tracks could work - even Bianca’s (Joy Sunday) arc of being blackmailed by new headmaster Dort (Steve Buscemi) into using her Siren powers to fund the school. But together, it’s exhausting.

Add in the expanded role of the Addams family, and the season starts to sag under its own weight. Yes, we finally get an origin story for The Thing, but he, like several other supporting characters (Billie Piper’s werewolf music teacher included), ends up underused. Joanna Lumley’s Grandmama Frump is great fun but adds even more bulk to an already crowded season.

The Tyler-Slurp arc, despite featuring a shape-shifter and a murderous zombie, is surprisingly flat - mainly because the villains just aren’t captivating. Even Enid has to remind Wednesday that her family’s chaos is the true villain here. And speaking of Enid, Myers remains the breakout star. Yet her character is bogged down by contrived romantic drama and a final act twist that feels forced. Thankfully, the body-swap episode showcases the brilliance of both Myers and Ortega, while Myers also gets to deliver the show's next TikTok-ready dance sequence with the help of Templeton. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams Goes K-Pop Crazy in Her Second Musical Moment Thanks to BLACKPINK’s ‘Boombayah’.

That brings us to one of the season’s weakest instincts: its over-eager pandering to Gen Z. From Wednesday jamming to BLACKPINK, to Lady Gaga showing up as a spectral spirit, to yet another viral dance moment — it’s all a little too on the nose.

Still, despite the overstuffing and Netflix’s frustrating release strategy, Wednesday remains hard to resist. The eccentric Burton-esque tone, lavish production design, and committed performances - with Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, and Evie Templeton leading the way - keep the show compelling. Even Gwendoline Christie’s contrived return as Nevermore’s late headmistress works thanks to her zingy delivery and electric chemistry with Ortega and Zeta-Jones.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2 Review - Final Thoughts

Wednesday Season 2 is messy, overburdened with subplots, and too desperate to chase trends, but it never loses its gothic charm. Ortega anchors it brilliantly, the cast keeps things lively, and Burton’s signature eccentricity still oozes through. If only Netflix had trusted the show to be sharper, leaner, and stranger - instead of overstaying its welcome.

Rating: 2.5

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).