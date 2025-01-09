Catherine, Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton, is celebrating her birthday today. Kate Middleton was born on January 9, 1982, in Reading, Berkshire, England. She turns 43 years old today. To celebrate her birthday, the princess is being showered with warm wishes on social media. Netiznes are sharing birthday greetings, Happy Birthday Princess Catherine wishes, heartfelt messages, and images, including childhood photos of Princess Catherine, to mark the special occasion. View the posts below. Happy Birthday Catherine, Princess of Wales! Netizens Wish Kate Middleton With Lovely Greetings and Messages.

Princess Catherine Birthday Greetings

We are on the verge of the 43rd birthday of Catherine, Princess of Wales.🥳 The Princess of Wales, was born on 9 January 1982 in Reading, Berkshire, England. Her full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton (née and popularly Kate Middleton). was born into a close knit and… pic.twitter.com/8wBwyZoMUG — Mari E. 🐈🐈‍⬛🌷 (@mari_2527) January 8, 2025

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

Happy birthday to Kate Middleton! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/xGokE7fqrN — 𝗧𝗢𝗧𝗢 ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@TOTO94200) January 8, 2025

Birthday Wishes for Catherine, Princess of Wales

Happy 43rd Birthday Kate Middleton. Princess Of Wales. 9th January '82.🎈🎈🎂🇬🇧@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/nbaShH03nQ — tyaendrawila29 (@tyaendrawila29) January 8, 2025

Kate Middleton, Birthday Messages

⭐️🥂Happy birthday Kate Middleton , principessa del Galles ⭐️🥂43🎂🌷 pic.twitter.com/NHvRoiZL8L — Rada- maja (@rada_maja) January 9, 2025

