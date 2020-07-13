Chitrangada Singh has successfully tapped on being a-stunner-at-all-times vibe. A versatile fashion arsenal spells perfectly into ethereal ethnics, earthy neo-ethnics, bold cut gowns, brilliant hued ensembles and chic western separates. She accentuates it further with brilliant beauty and accessory game. A throwback vibe from March this year saw Chitrangada give the colour blocking fashion trend a stunning spin. A two-toned flowy dress with a plunging neckline and flowy silhouette was complimented with a signature million-dollar smile and spunk. Chitrangada attended the screening of Kaamyaab wearing this dress! She was styled by the Who Wore What When fashion stylist duo, Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley.

The raging and now evergreen trend of colour blocking is a trans-seasonal vibe with its obvious generosity. Chitrangada's style exudes oodles of confidence with a distinctive non-fussy vibe perfectly riding her styles. This is why Chitrangada believes in personal style being a perfect extension to one's personality. Here's a closer look at her colour blocking moment. Chitrangada Singh on Casting Couch in Bollywood: 'If You're Comfortable, Then Go Ahead; I'm Not Here to Judge Anyone'.

Chitrangada Singh - Raining Pink and Red

A pleated dress in pink and red by Zwaan worth Rs.17,200 featuring spaghetti straps and a V neckline was teamed with layered necklaces from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas. Wavy hair and subtle glam sealed the deal. Chitrangada Singh Channeling That Brilliant Sassy Saree Vibe Is for a Whooping Rs. 49,000!

Chitrangada Singh in Zwaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A glamorous number, Chitrangada's style was definitely a head turner!

On the professional front, Chitrangada was last seen on the silver screen in 2018 as Suhani in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and in Baazaar as Mandira Kothari.

