This curly-haired girl left no stone unturned to pull us into the fold with a well-curated promotional arsenal for Ludo. Sanya and her stylist Sukriti Grover played with hues, cuts and styles. A recent yellow moment of Sanya's featuring a pleated dress from label Zwaan had us hooked. Her signature curls, subtle glam and beige heels were a worthy addition to her sassy sunshine vibe. Evoking a powerful yet feminine chic charisma, we loved this curly-haired spunky millennial, Sanya Malhotra's style spunk. Following a debut as Babita Kumari in the biographical sports film Dangal (2016) was the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho (2018) and the critically acclaimed drama Photograph (2019).

We love how Sanya's sunshine yellow dress with its playful high low flare and those dramatic sleeves already feels like summer. A next summer vacation must-have, here's a closer look at her style. Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Sanya Malhotra and Abhimannyu Dassani Come Together With a New 'Band Baaja Baraat' Story for Netflix.

Sanya Malhotra - Yellow Mellow

A vibrant yellow tie-up dress with an asymmetric heat pleated flare by Zwaan worth Rs.15,800 was paired off with gold-toned earrings, beige sandals, subtle makeup and signature curls. Sanya Malhotra: Eagerly Waiting For a Script Where I Can Act and Dance At The Same Time.

Sanya Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ludo, an anthology dark comedy crime film has been directed by Anurag Basu featuring an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film was released on 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix.

