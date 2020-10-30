A trailblazer that she is, Malavika Mohanan delights, whether it's stamping a lasting impression on screen or fashioning a poignancy off-screen with her keen fashion sensibilities. Her lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses and an exceptional perception of fashion around her is what renders her as a much sought after showstopper for eminent fashion designers at fashion weeks. A holiday in Goa, soaking up some sun, indulging in some beachy R&R saw Malavika take on a flirty and breezy off-duty style in the homegrown label, Zwaan. Malavika had us marvelling at the simplicity of her style that was aided by a flower adorned braided hairdo. The dress also featured a braid detailing on the waist along with a thigh-high slit. Bohemian styles are always much sought after for their fluidity, quirky accessorizing elements, subtle earthy makeup and braids; Malavika just paired off modern charm with it and dazzled.

Malavika gained critical acclaim with Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. The media graduate, whose perpetual interest in fashion fuelled the Indian ethnic fusion blog called The Scarlet Window, conceived with an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks is also a reason why she is a certified style chameleon. Here's a closer look at her Goan vibe. Malavika Mohanan Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking in her New Photoshoot Travel + Leisure India.

Malavika Mohanan - Goan Chicness

A mint and lilac chiffon draped colour blocked dress with a braided belt worth Rs.23,150 by Zwaan was paired off with a side-swept braid and minimal glam. Malavika Mohanan's Latest Photo-Shoot Is Just Like Ancient Paintings Coming To Life!

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

