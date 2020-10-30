Vidya Balan, the official, undisputed saree ambassador and a certified chameleon of all things traditional, ethnic and stunning had ys gawking at yet another vibe of hers. This time, it was an ash grey Chanderi silk saree worth Rs.5,000. Also an unusual colour to flaunt, Vidya gave the saree a simple accompaniment of makeup and hairdo with statement earrings and a ring. Vidya has found her solace with the stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When as the duo's forte of ethnic sensibilities aligns perfectly with Vidya's signature style. Just like a signature style off-screen, Vidya wields a signature brilliance on-screen. She shunned and strode past the stereotypical Bollywood diva body image a long time ago. Additionally, she never misses an opportunity to assert her stark demeanor with aplomb and blends ethnicity with contemporary sensibilities seamlessly.

Here's a closer look at her style. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Vidya Balan - Thrifty Saree Style

An ash-grey Chanderi silk saree with a gold motif and border by Boveee was paired with a grey blouse, subtle makeup, tied hair, a statement ring and earrings. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Starring in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the "human computer" Vidya will share screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

