We love this spunky millennial to the T! Foraying into films as a child artiste and then transitioning into a full-fledged actress, predominantly in Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood, Malayalam and Kannada films, Hansika is versatile to say the least! On the fashion front, Hansika goes on to delight with a signature coyness and rarely hesitates to raise the stakes with an overtly experimental style. She adds a generous dollop of unabashed glamour rendering even the most humble or basic style stunning. Having teamed up with different stylists has allowed her to curate a fine and versatile fashion repertoire that is furthermore complimented with a brilliant beauty and hair game. A recent holiday mood from Maldives saw her opt for a flowy, flirty and feminine maxi dress from the homegrown label, Zwaan. A blue and green colourblocked heat pleated gown worth Rs.14,550 served as the perfect resort style to flaunt amidst a scenic backdrop. A delicate choker, sandals, turquoise tinted eyelids and wavy hair completed her look. Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: Being Perpetually Savage Is a Subtle Art, Aced and Exemplified With One Brilliant Ensemble After Another!

Hansika Motwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Hansika was seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, a Telugu courtroom action comedy film directed by G. Nageswara Reddy sharing screen space with Sundeep Kishan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. She will be seen in Maha, an upcoming Tamil thriller film written and directed by U.R.Jameel with Srikanth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).