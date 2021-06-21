Chris Pratt celebrates her birthday today and the more we say, the less it is for this Star-Lord. Pratt, who was also briefly associated with the popular sitcom, Parks and Recreation rose to prominence post his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with Guardians of the Galaxy and is currently amongst the top league of celebrities in Hollywood. With a commendable transformation over the years, Chris has successfully managed to position himself as a solid and powerful name in the industry. Jurassic World Dominion: Chris Pratt and Omar Sy's New BTS Pic Puts Them on a Boat and We Think They Are About To Meet Mosasaurus!

And when we say a solid and powerful name, it also includes making some strong appearances. While his red carpet avatars are dappers, his street style is equally admirable. His tuxedos looks are captivating and his casual wardrobe is worthy of taking some notes from. The actor who's among the hot daddies of Hollywood sure knows how to present himself and has come a long way since his debut days. Now since we are mentioning and discussing his different appearances, it's time we take a note of a few of them. So here we go... The Tomorrow War First Look Teaser! Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Thriller Promises Fiery Action, to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2 (Watch Video).

Beige on Black Looks So Fine!

We're Loving his Suit Colour Here

Printed Shirt on the Red Carpet? Bring it On!

Chris Pratt Nailing His Leather Jacket!

A Sharp Formal Look

Never Underestimate the Power of a Black Tuxedo

And That's How You Wear Checks!

Chris Pratt is currently gearing up to star in a sci-fi movie, The Tomorrow War. He also has the newest instalment in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion and of course, the next Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy 3. And while he has multiple releases to look forward to, we'd be waiting for all his appearances. Here's looking forward to that.

