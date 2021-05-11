A new BTS picture of Chris Pratt and Omar Sy from Jurassic World: Dominion is out. The film is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. Helmed by Colin Trevorrow, this is the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill among others. In the picture, we can see the director talking with Pratt and Omar whereas Trevorrow wearing a mask, so this is a post-lockdown moment.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Chris Pratt & Omar Sy are ready to take to the water in a new BTS shot from 'Jurassic World: Dominion' 🚤 (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/rDMc7AVHt8 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 11, 2021

