The Tomorrow War First Look Teaser Out! Chris Pratt's upcoming sci-fi thriller is set to digitally premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Helmed by Chris McKay, the film takes place after time travellers come to the present day to tell mankind that in the future they are losing a global war against a deadly alien species. It stars Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers in the cast.

