Cole Sprouse, your beloved Ben from Friends and Jughead from Riverdale celebrates his birthday on June 4. From playing a child actor to a lead in TV series, Sprouse has certainly come a long way. After being born in Tuscany, Italy, he was raised in California and has been a true blue American ever since. Besides impressing us with his acting skills, Cole is also an avid fashion lover, whose appearances often woo our hearts. Be it at an Oscar after-party or other red carpet clicks, Cole is sure to be the best-dressed celebrity for the evening. While his twin brother, Dylan, is equally an eye candy, Cole has our heart. FRIENDS The Reunion: Director Reveals Why Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse and Others Were Missing From the Special Episode.

Cole Sprouse loves his tuxedos but he also does casual fashion equally well. With a good amount of layering and printed shirts to go with sometimes, he comes across as a fashion enthusiast who takes his outings damn seriously. For those, who think men's fashion is boring, should take a leaf out of Cole's closet and maybe change their beliefs. While he was dating his co-star, Lili Rheinhart, the couple made some gorgeous appearances together and looked like a sight for sore eyes. And now, even when they have parted ways, Cole continues with his winning streak in the fashion department, impressing us, one outfit at a time. Cole Sprouse, John Cusack, Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in the US.

Today, on Cole Sprouse's birthday, we take the opportunity to name some of his best outings so far.

Mr Cool in Blue!

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper and How!

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Fashion Done Right

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Wears Ankle-Length Pants at Met Gala? Cole Sprouse!

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Said Awards Ceremonies Need Only Tuxedos?

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Falling in Love with Jughead All Over Again

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That Good Looking Boy Next Door!

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While his association with Riverdale, a teen drama inspired by Archie comics continues to enjoy popularity, Cole is also busy reading other scripts and signing new ventures. Coming back to Riverdale, the unit recently wrapped shooting of season five in June and are already booked for season six. Now, if this doesn't excite his fans, we don't know what will.

We hope Cole has a blast on his 29th birthday and that we get to see some pictures from his big celebration. Looking forward to that.

