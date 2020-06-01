Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Michael B Jordan and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US 

Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On May 30-31 weekend, protestors across every major city in US took to the streets to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd. While some protests took a violent turn, several others remained peaceful marches including some that were joined by celebrities. The Black Lives Matter movement also received major support from big Hollywood studios who released powerful statements taking a stand against racism. Among some big celebrities who voiced their suppport for the movement by taking to the streets were artists like Arian Grande, Halsey, Michael B Jordan, Emily Ratajkowski among others. The Academy, Marvel, Disney, Paramount and Other Major Hollywood Studios Take Stand Against Racism and Voice Support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Halsey attended the LA protest where police fired rubber bullets at the crowd. The "Bad At Love" singer wrote on Twitter, “Fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line." Also actor Jamie Foxx took to the streets as he attended a protest in Minneapolis. At a Minneapolis press conference on Friday, May 29, Foxx spoke to the crowd and said, "I think that what you saw on television, to watch this man plead for his life. As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews .. what it does is, it over-complicates everything as a black man trying to tell his son or his daughter how to function in life. Even the things that we've taught them don't seem to work."

Several celebrities shared on social media, pictures and videos from the protests. Check out which Hollywood celebs were out protesting against racism, this weekend. George Floyd Death: Beyonce, Rihanna, Taika Waititi and More Hollywood Celebs Speak Up For Justice.

Jamie Foxx:

Emily Ratajkowski:

Halsey:

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Ariana Grande:

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Tinashe:

John Cusack:

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Kehlani:

Tessa Thompson:

Michael B Jordan:

MY BOO is always on the front line for his people... so sexy #michaelbjordan pic.twitter.com/ufehR0p2u2 — Kanika Tolver (@KanikaTolver) May 31, 2020

While Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon were on the frontlines at Minneapolis protests, several other celebs joined the LA protests and it was particularly amazing to see young celebs take to the streets. Kehlani who attended the protests over the weekend took to Twitter and wrote, "Respect existence or expect resistance."