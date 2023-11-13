Juhi Chawla, the name often puts a smile on your face. She has always been a very positive and effervescent girl. Even when she has graduated to mature roles, her charm remains intact. In fact, it has become even more infectious. We are quite sure she is one actress who doesn't have any haters. But what you may not be aware of is Juhi Chawla was once called the Betty of Bollywood. Also read: Juhi Chawla Birthday: Five Comedy Scenes Of The Actress That Prove She Is The Queen Of Comedy.

Now we don't know where this name stems from. But our guess is her friendly demeanour, chirpy nature and gentle self-earned her this moniker. Juhi was asked about this moniker twice and she impressed us with her replies. Once she quipped, " As long as I get Archies!" while at another time she revealed to Rediff, "I am aware that I'm still known as the girl-next-door. I don't think I can live that down somehow. I am stuck with that. I have to agree with the 'Betty of Bollywood' tag because Betty was the girl next door. And I am not cool and mean like Veronica, so Betty suits my image." Juhi Chawla Reacts to Viral Video Clip of Journalist Reporting on Cyclone Biparjoy Holding Umbrella in Newsroom and It’s Hilarious.

We feel Juhi Chawla is still our favourite Betty from Bolly-dale and always will be. We wish the charming actress a very happy birthday.

