We have lost count of times Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her perfectly accentuated curves in a bikini on Instagram. Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner, Georgina, is truly worth all the hype. She is one ridiculously good-looking woman. The 27-year-old Spanish model and internet personality who also owns a clothing line is a big hit on social media. And Georgina treats her fans with sizzling snaps every now and then. Recently, the mother of a three-year-old posted a photo in a flounce bikini, and it is scorching up the social media.

Posing in a tiny two-piece from an Italian beachwear and outerwear brand’s SS2021 collection, Georgina is all set to rule our hearts. She is wearing a flounce animal print bikini, which has multi-string bottom accessorised with beads. Georgina is flaunting ample cleavage in her floaty bikini top. And no amount of raving about her taut, washboard abs is enough. Georgina Rodriguez Gives Major Denim-on-Denim Style Lessons as She Sizzles Instagram on Her Trip to Paris! View HOT Pic of the Curvy Bombshell.

Georgina Rodríguez Looking Like a Snack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

As for hair and makeup, the sexy model keeps it classic by going for her signature smoky eyes and nude lips look. She has her luscious dark hair pulled back for a neat middle-partition hairstyle.

The former shop assistant turned social media star is a pro when it comes to modelling. With her hot bod, sexy posture and ‘on fleek’ expressions, Georgina commands our attention in this jaw-dropping sultry snap. Cristiano Ronaldo is indeed one lucky guy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).