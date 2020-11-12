When it comes to celebrating festivals with aplomb, there is no other country like India. The latest festival which has already made its presence felt is Diwali. Out of the many activities, the occasion also sees people getting all decked up and wearing new outfits. During this time, the 'What to Wear' question is the only thing that pops on our mind. But fret not, as Television's Naagin Nia Sharma is here at the rescue. As the actress recently shared a series of pics on her Instagram which you can definitely take style cues from. Nia in the desi attire looks chic and edgy. Resplendent in Red! Nia Sharma's Goes all Traditional in her Recent Fashion Outing and We are Stunned (View Pics).

Elaborating on the look, Sharma can be seen opting for a milky white lehenga-choli combo along with sheer dupatta. The highlight of the dress is the rich embroidery and floral motifs which add drama to the couture. And so, just in case you are the one who is looking out for an all-white outfit this festive season, then we feel you should consider this. Ahead to elevate your look choose chandbalis, just like Nia. Diwali 2020 Outfit Ideas: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan's Style Offerings that You Can Explore this Festive Season (View Pics).

Check Out Nia Sharma's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 11, 2020 at 10:55pm PST

Nia Sharma is quite an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Be it western or ethnic, the diva loves to play with fabrics and colours. Talking in specific about the above look, it's not at all loud and that's the best part about it. Did you like Nia's white desi look? tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

