Nia Sharma's recent set of pictures in her ethnic wear demand your attention. The Naagin actress who's otherwise known for her bold and fearless avatars decided to put her usual image on the back seat and channel her traditional side instead. Sharma's stunning pictures in red and pink lehenga choli have prompted us to think about uplifting our ethnic wardrobe and also start hunting for an outfit like hers. Nia's looking like a million bucks in her Salian by Anushree outfit and we wonder if we'll get to see more pictures in the same outfit - simply 'cos it's so s-t-u-n-n-i-n-g. Nia Sharma, the Sensational Muse for Those Sublime Summer Whites - View Pics.

Nia paired her pink and red embellished lehenga choli with coral red lips and matching statement earrings. She also tied her hair in a sleek and simple ponytail without any fuss. Nia then prefered highlighted cheeks, curled lashes and bronze eye makeup to go with her look and we must say, it complimented her #ootd really well. The outfit is also perfect to wear for your best friend's wedding day, provided you have a penchant for dark and loud colour combination. Nia Sharma Is All Guns Blazing Hot in a Tan Co-Ord Set for Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded!

Check Out Nia Sharma's New Hot Pics

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nia's traditional get-up is making us root hard for her. There have been occasions in the past when she has flaunted her ethnic closet and all her attempts have been charming, to say the least. They are often loaded with oodles of sass but that's a quality that goes along with her name and there's no way she can ditch it. Nia's recent outing scores extremely well on our fashion meter and we give it 10/10.

