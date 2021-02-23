Besides celebrities like Mira Rajput, Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna, Erica Fernandes was among the many celebrities who had wedding ceremonies to attend. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress was clicked strutting in style at a close friend's wedding party but her choice of outfit for the night won us over. Ditching the usual lehenga choli or traditional six yards, Erica prefered an indo-western outfit instead and looked marvellous. The subtle colour palette for it made it look even more stunning. Erica Fernandes Dons a Stylish New Haircut and Her New Look Is Just Wow! (View Pics).

Pairing her shimmery pre-draped saree with matching block heels, Erica oozed glamour through her choice of outfit for the night. She tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised her look with a pair of dangler earrings. She looked radiant with her contoured cheeks, coral lips, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes. The glittery outfit was certainly a show-stealer and Erica carried it with utmost grace. We are definitely in awe of her choice and think she made a wise choice. Erica Fernandes Strikes Some Hot Poses in a Black Co-ord Set and Sets the Internet on Fire (View Pics).

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's been a while since Erica is missing from the small screen scenario. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with Parth Samthaan. Post the show going off-air, Erica is yet to announce her new outing and we hope she signs on the dotted line very soon. Until then, let's keep admiring her stunning clicks, shall we?

